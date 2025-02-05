HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'India Can't Be Left Out of Global AI Policy'

'India Can't Be Left Out of Global AI Policy'

By Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 05, 2025 09:29 IST

The government wants the AI Summit to give it an early start in becoming part of any global body setting policies for the emerging technology.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi discusses AI with Bill Gates. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi is likely to call upon nations to frame global guidelines for Artificial Intelligence in line with his pitch for an international framework for digital technologies, officials said on Tuesday.

Modi and other global leaders will discuss the growing challenges and opportunities for AI in governance at the Action Summit to be held in Paris on February 10 and 11.

A push by India to adopt standards for AI in telecommunications led to the International Telecommunication Union adopting a resolution supporting the same last year. The rapid pace of AI technology may necessitate the same for other sectors, officials said.

Co-chairing the event with India, the French government aims to use the event as a platform for collectively establishing scientific foundations, solutions, and standards for more sustainable AI, working for collective progress and in the public interest.

It builds on the advances made at the Bletchley Park Summit in November 2023 and the Seoul Summit in May 2024 and will draw on the expertise of a steering committee bringing together some 30 countries and international institutions to ensure inclusive and diverse contributions.

 

IMAGE: Modi with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas. Photograph: ANI Photo

The participants will seek to achieve three major objectives: Providing access to independent, safe, and reliable AI to a wide range of users; developing AI that is more environmentally friendly; and ensuring global governance of Artificial Intelligence that is effective and inclusive.

The government wants the AI Summit to also give it an early start in becoming part of any global body setting policies for the emerging technology, an official said.

"AI is a domain that is fast expanding, while its use cases are evolving. At a time when many nations are trying to enter the AI race, India cannot afford to be left out of global policymaking on AI," a telecom ministry official said.

Modi will be flying to Washington, DC to hold talks with US President Donald J Trump after his engagements in Paris, US news agencies reported on Monday, citing White House sources.

The first in-person meeting between the leaders during Trump's second stint as president is set to focus on trade and tariffs. 

ON AGENDA

*  Modi, other global leaders to discuss growing challenges for AI in governance

*  French govt aims to use summit as a platform for collectively establishing scientific foundations

Nations seek to:

-  Provide access to independent, safe, and reliable AI to a wide range of users

-  Develop AI that is more environment friendly

-  Ensure global governance of AI that is effective and inclusive

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AI Can't Be Left To Techies!
AI Can't Be Left To Techies!
Treading The AI Path Sensibly
Treading The AI Path Sensibly
Can ChatGPT Cause A Global Catastrophe?
Can ChatGPT Cause A Global Catastrophe?
'AI is going to be used as a weapon by the bad guys'
'AI is going to be used as a weapon by the bad guys'
Truth in the AI era
Truth in the AI era

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

webstory image 2

Bed Linen 101: How Often Should You Wash?

webstory image 3

Affordable Boult Drift Max Smartwatch Now In India

VIDEOS

Watch: Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza Strip1:06

Watch: Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza Strip

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno National Park0:20

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno...

Watch: Firepower of Indian Army's Trishakti Corps2:12

Watch: Firepower of Indian Army's Trishakti Corps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD