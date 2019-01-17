From Austria to Afghanistan, it's all snowed in!

January 17, 2019 08:27 IST

A cold snap in Europe and parts of America has caused chaos and crippled the lives of thousands.

There have been over 20 weather-related deaths across Europe -- with snow continuing to fall across the continent.

In America, Washington was blanketed in white after the US capital was hit by its first snow of the year.

Here are glimpses from the snow bomb.

WASHINGTON

A jogger makes her way through the snow at the Washington Monument, following the weekend winter storm, in Washington. Up to 7.5 inches fell in some areas -- the biggest snow in Washington since January 2016. The storm hit Washington on Sunday after moving across the country from the Midwest, where it left seven dead. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Following the weekend winter storm, students from George Washington University enjoy sledding down steps at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The White House was also seen coated in snow, with US President Trump tweeting about “the beauty and majesty” of it. He said: “Wish I could share with everyone the beauty and majesty of being in the White House and looking outside at the snow filled lawns and Rose Garden. Really is something -- special country, special place!” Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Furloughed National Park Service employee cleans the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on day 24 of the government shutdown, in Washington. Emergency crews asked residents to avoid unnecessary weekend travel. Local governments cancelled weekend programs. Several area schools have begun to cancel classes for Monday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A jogger makes his way along the National Mall, following the weekend snowstorm, in Washington. The DC region hasn’t seen the last of the snow, either. More wintry weather is on the horizon for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Students from Georgetown University build a snowman following the weekend winter storm, at the Lincoln Memorial. The snowstorm also caused delays in flights. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Snow blankets cars in the Shaw neighbourhood in Washington, DC. The DC area was hit with 4-7 inches of snow accumulation with the potential of another 2-4 inches. Photograph: Al Drago/Getty Images

AUSTRIA/GERMANY

Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr remove snow from a roof during heavy snowfalls in Strub near Bischofswiesen, southern Germany. Germany and Austria have been hit by deadly winter storms over the last week. Meteorologists have dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon “snow chaos,” warning that more is yet to come. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

A crucifix is covered by snow following heavy snowfall in Kruen, Germany. The weight of the snow on buildings, trees and power lines has been a major challenge for local authorities. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty Images

A fireman blocks a road following heavy snowfall in Kruen, Germany. Schools have remained shut and rail services have been at a standstill in parts of southern and eastern Bavaria, as workers struggle to clear tracks of snow and fallen trees. Up to 100 flights out of Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled due to the weather. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty Images

A fireman clears a roof of the heavy snow. A number of fatalities have resulted from the recent blizzards, most recently a 16-year-boy who died in an avalanche in St Anton am Arlberg while skiing with his family. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty Images

Workers fell a snow covered tree at a local road near Altenberg, Germany. Photograph: Oliver Barth/Reuters

Two regional trains that are covered with snow stand at the train station in Berchtesgaden, Germany. The Red Cross and volunteers from the state-run civil protection organisation delivered aid to those stuck in freezing temperatures after lorries blocked the road. Photograph: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

A car drives on an icy road after heavy snowfalls near Irschenberg, southern Germany. In Vienna's Salzburg, all parks, public gardens, play areas and cemeteries were closed Friday because of the danger of trees falling under the weight of snow. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

A man digs snow to free a car in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty Images

SWITZERLAND

A worker shovels snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. Workers spent hours shovelling snow out of the Hotel Saentisin Schwaegalp after a 300m-wide avalanche smashed through the windows into the restaurant. Three people were injured. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

An aerial view shows the snow-covered landscape after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort. Photograph: Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/Reuters

GREECE

View of the ancient Acropolis Hill after snowfall in the Greek capital of Athens. Greece has been freezing in temperatures as low as -23 degree Celsius. Photograph: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

A cat is seen inside the archaeological site of the ancient Temple of Zeus following snowfall in Athens. Snow fell around monuments such as the Temple of Zeus as schools closed and some roads became impassable because of ice. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

A snowman is seen next to the statue of Alexander the Great, during snowfall at the seaside promenade of Thessaloniki, Greece. The cold snap has been going on for several days and Greek officials have said the conditions have led to three deaths. Some people have been trapped in their homes or cars by heavy snowfall. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

A cyclist rides his bike on the snow-covered Mount Parnitha, near Athens, Greece. There has been widespread disruption across the country and, in particular, Athens, as public transport had suffered. Photograph: Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters

A woman visits the Byzantine-era Heptapyrgion castle following snowfall in Thessaloniki, Greece. Photograph: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

POLAND

Snow covers a Jesus Christ figure near Szczyrk, Poland. High winds lashed the country’s northern regions, while snow paralysed much of southern Poland. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

A lift is covered by snow at the mountain resort in Szczyrk. Some 1,600 customers were left without electricity at one point after fierce winds toppled trees and disrupted power supplies. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Trees covered with snow are seen at the mountain resort in Szczyrk. Warsaw is forecast to be spared from any significant accumulating snowfall; however, a period of snow can bring a coating to 2 cm (1 inch) of snow and result in some travel concerns. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

AFGHANISTAN

An Afghan man is seen with snow on his face as he plays with friends during the first snow in winter on the snow-covered ground in Kabul, Afghanistan. The snow fall is expected to end the drought and lead to higher groundwater levels. Photograph: Omar Sobhani/Reuters