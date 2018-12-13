For the first time since 2014, 'saffron' map shrinks

December 13, 2018 08:27 IST

The Congress’s victory in the three Hindi-belt states not only improved its chances going into the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but also altered the 'saffron' map of India.

The Congress on December 11 turned the tides, and reversed its political fortunes when it won the crucial assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and a day later, in Madhya Pradesh following delayed counting of votes.

Before this round of elections, the BJP was in power in 19 states, holding seven key states on its own and in an alliance government in 12 others.

While the loss of three states does not end BJP’s dominance, it significantly dents it.

Take a look at the Indian map now.

Here's a reminder of how the states elected in the recently concluded polls and how the parties fared.