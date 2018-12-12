Congress poised to form governments in Hindi heartland

December 12, 2018 14:40 IST

Belying predictions of exit polls, the party won convincingly in Chattisgarh, less so in Rajasthan, and scraped through with a wafer-thin lead in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: Congress party workers celebrate the poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Congress was poised on Wednesday to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, signalling a newfound energy in the party ranks and energizing opposition efforts to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party juggernaut before general elections next year.

All eyes now were on party president Rahul Gandhi’s choice of chief ministers of the three states, which he will decide after the victorious MLAs finish their meetings in the three states.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the party’s good showing in the Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP’s “negative politics”.

RAJASTHAN

IMAGE: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot waves at the crowd. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Rajasthan, the contenders for the chief minister’s post are Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both of whom won huge victories in their constituencies.

“We have full majority and will stake claim to form government in the evening. We will take along all non-BJP parties and elected members who are against BJP and are willing to support us,” Pilot told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee before the Congress Legislative Party meeting.

Asked about the choice of the chief minister, Pilot said the party’s newly elected MLAs will debate the question, and the party president will take a decision after that. AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party’s observer K C Venugopal will seek individual opinion of the party MLAs in the meeting.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. It’s ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat for a total of 100 seats -- the required number to form government.

The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats. BSP leader Mayawati on Wednesday pledged support for the Congress. The Communist Party of India-Marxist got two seats, Independents won 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission.

MADHYA PRADESH

IMAGE: Congress party supporters celebrate as their leaders leave after meeting Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim for the formation of the government at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

After a see-saw battle on Tuesday, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats, two short of a simple majority. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats.

Three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhhan tendered his resignation on Wednesday to Governor Anandiben Patel, who then met a Congress delegation at noon after party leaders staked claim on the government.

Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced their parties’ support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. BSP got two and SP one seat in the MP assembly polls.

Congress has also claimed support of the four independents, all Congress rebels, who emerged victorious.

After meeting the Governor, senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia came out of the Raj Bhavan and flashed victory signs.

CHHATTISGARH

IMAGE: Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia flanked by party leaders display victory sign at a press conference after the win. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Chattisgarh, the contenders for the CM post are Lok Sabha member Tamradhwaj Sahu, who successfully contested the Assembly election from Durg Rural seat, state party chief Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader T S Singhdeo.

The Congress victory in Chhattisgarh ended the 15-year rule of the Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. It won 68 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the BJP got only 15 seats.

A party needs to win 46 seats to form government in the state.

“The Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 8 pm. All India Congress Committee’s observer Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge for the state P L Punia and other senior leaders will be present there,” said state party unit’s general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.

The chief minister is likely to be announced after the meeting.

The Congress got 43 per cent of the total votes polled in the state, while the BJP got 33 per cent.

In Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the assembly election results mark the “beginning of a change” and a “rejection” of the BJP-led government’s policies.

Pawar, who turned 78 on Wednesday, said his party would support the Congress and also suggested the SP and the BSP throw their weight behind Congress.

Referring to the constant criticism of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP, the former Union minister said people did not like the Congress president being “ridiculed”.

“People have expressed disappointment against the Modi government... the Assembly poll results mark the beginning of a change... people rejected the anti-farmers, anti-traders policies of Modi,” Pawar told reporters.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said people have brought “those flying in the air back to the ground”.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party alleged that the country was being run according to the “whims” of four-five businessmen, and this was “breaking” important institutions like the Reserve Bank of India.

The BJP first “drove away” allies and later lost important states, it said, adding that elections cannot be won merely on the back of big talks.

“The results clearly show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP president) Amit Shah’s dream of making the country Congress-mukt has gone to the dust in BJP’s own regime. People of these states have indicated at a ‘BJP-mukt’ regime,” the Marathi publication said.