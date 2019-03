March 28, 2019 12:46 IST

A part of a missile, believed to be that of the Brahmos, was found washed ashore at Pudukudiyiruppu in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

The 'Q' Branch Police, who rushed to the spot on being informed by locals, said the 12 foot part weighed 800 kg and had the logo of Brahmos on it.

They suspect it might have fallen into the sea from the skies during tests and washed ashore by the waves.