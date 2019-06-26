Bihar boy fractures left hand, doc casts plaster on right

June 26, 2019 12:51 IST

A case of medical negligence from Darbhanga Medical College Hospital in Bihar has come into light after an orthopaedic doctor plastered the wrong hand of a boy who fell from a mango tree.

Speaking to media, Faijan, 7, said, "My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me."

The mother of the boy also expressed anger over the negligence by the medicos and said, "This is utter negligence. We were not even provided with a single tablet by the hospital. An investigation should be carried out."

Health minister Mangal Pandey has asked the superintendent of the medical center to brief him on the same.

"The health minister has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence. I condemn this incident and I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished," said Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad, superintendent.