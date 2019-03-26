Beautiful Cherry Blossoms around the world

March 26, 2019 08:28 IST

Spring is here! The cherry blossoms have bloomed.

The famous flowers are blooming around the world. The results are always stunning, and the frenzy for the beloved flowers can’t be understated.

Check out the blooms in the photos below:

CHINA

Visitors flock a street under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photograph: Reuters

Visitors take selfies under blooming cherry blossoms Yuyuantan park in Beijing. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province is a paradise for cherry blossom lovers. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

SWITZERLAND

Cherry blossoms are pictured on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

A child plays among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

SINGAPORE

Women review and take pictures of cherry blossoms with their smartphones. Photograph: Loriene Perera/Reuters

Visitors react as a man squats to take pictures of cherry blossoms and surrounding foliage during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photograph: Loriene Perera/Reuters

JAPAN

People take a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. The cherry blossom has been an important event in Japanese culture since the 9th century when the rulers of the time (Heian Period 794-1185 AD) met under the trees to contemplate the flowers that had just blossomed. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters