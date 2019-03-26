Beautiful Cherry Blossoms around the world

Spring is here! The cherry blossoms have bloomed.
The famous flowers are blooming around the world. The results are always stunning, and the frenzy for the beloved flowers can’t be understated.
Check out the blooms in the photos below:
CHINA
Visitors flock a street under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
Cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Photograph: Reuters
Visitors take selfies under blooming cherry blossoms Yuyuantan park in Beijing. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
The botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province is a paradise for cherry blossom lovers. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
SWITZERLAND
Cherry blossoms are pictured on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
A child plays among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
SINGAPORE
Women review and take pictures of cherry blossoms with their smartphones. Photograph: Loriene Perera/Reuters
Visitors react as a man squats to take pictures of cherry blossoms and surrounding foliage during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photograph: Loriene Perera/Reuters
JAPAN
People take a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. The cherry blossom has been an important event in Japanese culture since the 9th century when the rulers of the time (Heian Period 794-1185 AD) met under the trees to contemplate the flowers that had just blossomed. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters
A girl can't help but be taken in by the beauty of the blossoms at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters
