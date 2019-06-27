News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amit Shah visits Anantnag attack martyr's family

Amit Shah visits Anantnag attack martyr's family

June 27, 2019 10:25 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the residence of Arshad Khan, station house officer Anantnag, who lost his life in a terror attack on June 12, to meet his family members on Thursday.

The 40-year-old SHO was injured while carrying out a stand-off counter-attack on terrorists at KP road in Anantnag about 4:50 pm on June 12.

 

He was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to AIIMS in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Five other personnel too died in the Anantnag attack. Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured in the attack.

A picture of Srinagar SSP Dr M Haseeb Mughal carrying Khan's son in his lap during his wreath-laying ceremony had gone viral on social media platforms.

Amit Shah is on a two-day official visit to the state first time after assuming the office.

On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free Yatra.

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Challenges that await Amit Shah in MHA

Challenges that await Amit Shah in MHA

10 signs Amit Shah is 2nd only to Modi

10 signs Amit Shah is 2nd only to Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use