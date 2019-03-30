After NDA's show of strength, Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar

March 30, 2019 15:24 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah filed his nomination papers on Saturday for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

IMAGE: BJP chief Amit Shah files his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani accompanied Shah.

The BJP chief submitted his nomination form to the Gandhinagar district collector and returning officer S K Langa.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally with the National Democratic Alliance leaders and conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Lakhs of people greeted Shah on the 4-km route from where his road show passed.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel accompanied Shah in an open vehicle during the road show that started from Sardar Patel statue in Naranpura area in Ahmedabad.

BJP workers and people thronged the street to greet Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time. It was a massive show of strength for the BJP, which aims to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat it had won in 2014.

The road show ended at Prabhat Chowk area of Ghatlodia, after which Shah left for Gandhingar to file the nomination papers.

Before embarking on the road show, Shah also addressed a rally in Ahmedabad, where leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav, Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan were also present on the stage.

At the rally, Shah said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country after the polls.

"During my visits to different places in the country, I found people chanting only Modi's name to lead the country," Shah said.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompany Shah. Photograph: ANI

"This election will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country... When I ask this question to people from Himachal to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Gandhinagar, I can only hear one sound -- 'Modi, Modi, Modi'" he said.

"In Narendra Modi, people have found the leader they had been waiting for since the last 70 years," Shah said.

He said it was his "good fortune" to file his nomination papers from Gandhinagar, which has been represented by L K Advani, Ataji (A B Vajpayee) and Purshottam Ganesh Mavlankar in the past.

The BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut from the Gandhinagar constituency will mark a generational shift in the party as this seat has been held by Advani since 1998.

The state BJP feels that Shah's nomination will energise the party in Gujarat and help it win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.