After massive victory, Modi, Shah meet Advani, Joshi

May 24, 2019 13:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Friday called on party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

 

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, "Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me".

"Met him this morning and sought his blessings."

Photographs: @narendramodi/Twitter
