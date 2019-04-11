Know your candidates in the fray in Phase 1 today

April 11, 2019 07:58 IST

Want to know all about the candidates you're going to vote for today?

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates contesting from the 91 seats that are going to polls in the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pick your constituency from the dropdown menu to see the list of candidates, and click on 'Show' button to see the election affidavits of individual candidates.

