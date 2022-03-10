News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: BJP, AAP celebrate Holi early with poll win

PHOTOS: BJP, AAP celebrate Holi early with poll win

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
March 10, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As early trends show big wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- and a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, workers from both parties began celebration by playing early Holi.

Here are some of the glimpses.

BJP supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of the UP Assembly elections, at the party office, in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Punjab assembly election in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

This is AAP's first win any state. Photograph: PTI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
Pentagon appreciates India's UN vote on Russia
Pentagon appreciates India's UN vote on Russia
Amarinder loses from Patiala; Yogi, Mann lead
Amarinder loses from Patiala; Yogi, Mann lead
LIC IPO gets Sebi nod but no clarity on launch day
LIC IPO gets Sebi nod but no clarity on launch day
Warner hopes to get home from Pak for Warne farewell
Warner hopes to get home from Pak for Warne farewell
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Winners rejoice as EC lifts ban on victory processions

Winners rejoice as EC lifts ban on victory processions

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances