Attack on minor maid: Pilot, husband sent to jail; 3 held for attacking couple

Attack on minor maid: Pilot, husband sent to jail; 3 held for attacking couple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 20, 2023 21:32 IST
A court in Delhi has sent a woman pilot and her husband arrested for allegedly assaulting their minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area to judicial custody till August 2, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mob manhandles a pilot and her husband for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and ill-treating her, in Dwarka, New Delhi, July 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three people have also been arrested for allegedly thrashing the couple, they said.

The 10-year-old girl worked as a domestic help at the house of the woman pilot, Poornima Bagchi (33).

 

The girl was allegedly beaten up by Poornima and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36) on Wednesday, following which a group of angry people, including the minor's relatives, thrashed the couple.

A senior police officer said Poornima was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody till August 2.

Her husband was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody till August 2.

Earlier in the day, he was questioned in detail by officers and a forensic psychologist, the police said.

Kaushik works as ground staff with a private airline.

According to the police, it was found that the girl had been working at the couple's house for the past two months.

One of the girl's relatives saw Poornima and her husband beating her up on Wednesday.

Later, the couple were thrashed by an angry crowd.

In a purported video of the incident, people are seen thrashing the couple.

Some of the women are also seen slapping and pulling the hair of Poornima, who is in her uniform.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Poornima and her husband.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jitan Singh, Guddu and Anil.

Some other accused have been identified and will be arrested soon, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
