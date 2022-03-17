News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIO Dr Ashish Jha to take over as Biden's Covid response coordinator

PIO Dr Ashish Jha to take over as Biden's Covid response coordinator

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2022 20:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian-American public health expert Dr Ashish Jha will take over as President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response coordinator next month, the White House announced on Thursday.

IMAGE: Indian-American public health expert Dr Ashish Jha. Photograph: Courtesy Dr Ashish Jha/Twitter

Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, it said.

 

Biden's statement announcing Jha's appointment praised him as one of the leading public health experts in America and "a well known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence."

Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

"..And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic -- executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID -- Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job," Biden said.

"I appreciate both Jeff and Dr Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead," he said.

Zients, an experienced manager and government executive, was brought on by Biden before he took office to devise and execute a “wartime” federal government response to the coronavirus pandemic, including shoring up supply and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and tests.

Biden, in a statement, praised Zients and his team for “stunning" and “consequential” progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

"When Jeff took this job, less than 1 per cent of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests. Today, almost 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month," he said.

"In addition, the US leads the global effort to fight COVID, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth. The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and even more important consequential. Lives have been saved," he said.

Biden noted that the US is leading the global effort to fight COVID, "delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.”

The US is the worst hit nation by the pandemic. The county has reported over 968,300 deaths and more than 79,631,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 Indian Americans likely to be in Biden cabinet
2 Indian Americans likely to be in Biden cabinet
Where does India stand in Biden's America?
Where does India stand in Biden's America?
What is Biden trying to tell India?
What is Biden trying to tell India?
Rahul reaches out to G-23 a day after their meet
Rahul reaches out to G-23 a day after their meet
Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23
Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23
Direct tax collection soars 48% in FY22
Direct tax collection soars 48% in FY22
All England C'ships: Sen in quarters, Saina ousted
All England C'ships: Sen in quarters, Saina ousted
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

20 Indian-Americans in Biden admin, 17 at key WH posts

20 Indian-Americans in Biden admin, 17 at key WH posts

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances