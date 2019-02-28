Pilot project happened, now real one has to be done: Modi

February 28, 2019 19:45 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the CSIR's Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2016-2018 ceremony in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appeared to be making a reference to India's air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan when he said a 'pilot project' was recently carried out and now the 'real one' has to be done as the earlier exercise was a practice.

Speaking at an award ceremony for scientists, he said, "You spend your life in laboratories. You have a tradition of first doing a pilot project.

"It is later scaled up. So recently a pilot project happened", as the audience burst into applause.

Modi continued, "Now the real one has to be done. Earlier one was a practice. And the real is to actually give a standing ovation to today's award winners.

"We will give a standing ovation."

These remarks of the prime minister were later tweeted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.