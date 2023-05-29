News
PIL against exchanging ₹2000 notes without ID proof dismissed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2023 12:48 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

IMAGE: People exchange Rs 2000 currency note at a bank following the RBI's decision to withdraw its circulation. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.

A detailed order is awaited.

 

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has “been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people”.

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Reserve Bank of India has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
