News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Phone-tapping: Delhi police serves fresh notice on Gehlot's OSD for quizzing

Phone-tapping: Delhi police serves fresh notice on Gehlot's OSD for quizzing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 12, 2023 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police has served a notice on Lokesh Sharma, the officer on special duty to the Rajasthan chief minister, asking him to appear on Monday for questioning in a phone-tapping case going back to the July 2020 political crisis.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lokesh Sharma (right). Photograph: Courtesy Lokesh Sharma/Twitter

The notice comes days before Delhi high court is scheduled to hear the Delhi police Crime Branch's application seeking vacating of an interim order staying coercive action against Sharma.

 

Hearing on the Crime Branch application and a petition by Sharma -- the OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot -- seeking quashing of the FIR against him is scheduled for February 20.

On March 25, 2021, the Delhi police registered an FIR against Sharma for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation) on a complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP MP from Jodhpur.

An interim order to stay coercive action against Sharma was passed on June 3, 2021, after he approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR.

According to sources, this is the sixth notice to Sharma under Section 41.1 (A) of the CrPC.

Sharma has appeared for questioning twice -- on December 6, 2021, and May 14, 2022 -- and submitted reasons for not being able to appear on three other dates.

Last month, the Crime Branch moved an application in Delhi High Court seeking vacating of the interim order on the grounds that Sharma has been misusing the interim protection and delaying the investigation.

The phone-tapping controversy dates to the July 2020 political crisis in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amid a rebellion against Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him.

It was alleged that Sharma circulated the purported clips about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

Sharma has rejected the allegations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will phone tapping controversy rock Gehlot's boat?
Will phone tapping controversy rock Gehlot's boat?
Rajasthan phone tapping row: BJP demands CBI probe
Rajasthan phone tapping row: BJP demands CBI probe
MHA seeks report from Raj govt on 'phone tapping'
MHA seeks report from Raj govt on 'phone tapping'
Truth shall prevail: Raut on Fadnavis remarks
Truth shall prevail: Raut on Fadnavis remarks
'Nagpur Test exposed Australia's weakness vs spin'
'Nagpur Test exposed Australia's weakness vs spin'
TN bypolls: Stalin set to hit campaign trial
TN bypolls: Stalin set to hit campaign trial
Head may replace Warner in Delhi Test
Head may replace Warner in Delhi Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi police to quiz Gehlot's OSD on Saturday

Delhi police to quiz Gehlot's OSD on Saturday

Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row

Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over phone tapping row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances