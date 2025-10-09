HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that kills 20 children

Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that kills 20 children

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2025 09:04 IST

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: MP drugs department officials seal the Coldrif cough syrup containers during a raid, in Chhindwara. Photograph: ANI vidoe grab

According to Chhindwara SP, Ranganathan will be presented before the Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday informed that 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup.

Of these 20 children, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one is from Pandhurna district.

 

"Twenty children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters.

Meanwhile, a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a protest in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, demanding the release of a government doctor, Praveen Soni, who was recently sent to jail in relation to the death of children due to alleged consumption of cough syrup in the district.

Dr Soni is a government paediatrician at Civil Hospital, Parasia in Chhindwara, who was recently suspended and later faced legal action, resulting in being sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
