Peter Mukerjea undergoes angio, needs bypass or stents

March 18, 2019 16:25 IST

Peter Mukerjea's lawyers move court to allow him a heart operation at a private hospital.

An angiography (diagnostic procedure) was done on Peter Mukerjea, Accused No 4 in the Sheena Bora murder case and former CEO Star India, on Monday.



Mukerjea was admitted to Sir Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy Hospital, south central Mumbai, last Saturday.





He reported having chest pain, sources said, since last Monday at Arthur Road Jail. His ECG was done in the jail and than he was rushed to the hospital.

Mukerjea was in distress and hence this investigative procedure was performed at JJ hospital on Monday. The medical results are being produced before the court.

His reports have shown 100 per cent blockage in one artery and partial blockage in two arteries. The options available to Peter are either bypass surgery or stenting through angioplasty.

An angioplasty could possibly be performed in a private hospital if the court gives permission and his lawyers have applied for permission to go to a private hospital. Or a specialist of choice could perform the procedure at JJ Hospital.

His family hopes to seek a second opinion and have applied for court permission to get access to all his medical case papers to show it to a specialist and decide on the best options for Mukerjea.

Sources report he is comfortable, but tired and drowsy at the moment.

His family now has access to him.

At the last hearing for his bail application, his lawyer Shrikant Shivade, speaking on Mukerjea's behalf, stated: "I (Peter) am an old man. 64 years... Never used influence. I am not a politician or a criminal. What influence? Retired. I could not protect myself even (from fabricated charges)? Have no money now either. I don't want to die in custody in disrepute.

Shivade suggested that day, Monday, March 11, that it was not about physical incapacities, but the mental torture his client was suffering from, after over three years of imprisonment

The lawyer said Peter was certain he was going die in jail in custody and said on his client's behalf. "Kindly grant me bail."



