News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya

Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2023 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally in Ayodhya on June 5, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on the World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

 

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This BJP MP expects action against Brij Bhushan
This BJP MP expects action against Brij Bhushan
IOC hits out over treatment of wrestlers
IOC hits out over treatment of wrestlers
Why This Sakshi Tweet On Dhoni Went Viral
Why This Sakshi Tweet On Dhoni Went Viral
India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy
India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy
Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen destroys All England champ
Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen destroys All England champ
Mysterious underground sound spooks Kerala village
Mysterious underground sound spooks Kerala village
Scoop Review
Scoop Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Brij Bhushan targets protesting wrestlers again!

Brij Bhushan targets protesting wrestlers again!

'If Brij attends Parliament, there's a clear message'

'If Brij attends Parliament, there's a clear message'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances