Permanent peace in Valley soon: Kashmir IGP to protesting Kashmiri Pandits

Protests continued for the sixth day on Tuesday in Kashmir over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, even as a top police official assured the protestors a permanent peace will return to the valley soon as security forces will eliminate all terrorists 'within one-and-a-half years.'

IMAGE: Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar meets with Kashmiri Pandits during his visit to Sheikhpora, in Budgam, May 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kashmir zone inspector general of police Vijay Kumar also urged the protesters to be patient and 'not get carried away by political parties.'

The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who had returned to the valley under the Prime Minister's employment package for migrants, held protests at various places including at migrant colonies in Budgam and Anantnag.

Demanding justice for Bhat, they burnt the effigy symbolising the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

At the protest sites, the air resonated with the slogans such as "LG tum ek kaam karo, kursi chhodd aaraam karo (essentially asking the LG to resign)", "administration down down" and "we want justice".

"Tum kitne Rahul maroge, har ghar se Rahul niklega (how many ever Rahuls you kill, each house will produce a Rahul)," has become the war cry at protest sites across the valley.

IGP Vijay Kumar, who visited the protestors at two sites, urged the Kashmiri Pandits not to leave the valley under fear as it would be a victory for Pakistan and terrorists.

"You don't have to be scared, you should not leave from here. If you go to Jammu or any other place, that is the agenda of Pakistan and terrorists. So we have to work together to defeat the agenda of the enemy," he said.

Kumar said there will be a permanent peace in Kashmir in the near future.

"Police, army and CRPF together will eliminate all of them (terrorists) within one-and-a-half years. A permanent peace will come by eliminating the militants, for that you will have to be patient and not get carried away by political parties," he added.

The IGP asked the protestors to vacate the road at Anantnag and hold the sit-in protest inside their colony due to safety concerns.

"I have visited the other camps also, they are protesting there as well but within the colony. Sitting on the road is dangerous as the militants can throw a grenade while passing by on a bike or in a cab," he said.

Kumar told the protestors that “protesting is no crime or sin. You should protest but not on the road”.

"There are two aspects -- one is to provide security and the second is to follow the standard operating procedure. This is totally unsafe to sit on a dharna on the road; you can sit on the dharna inside. When army police and CRPF are attacked, civilians are sitting ducks."

Kumar said there was an extensive exercise going on with respect to the security of the migrant employees.

"The security of the camps (colonies) will be enhanced. Employees posted in remote areas will be brought to the district headquarters," the IGP said.

"Besides providing security, the other aspect is to reduce the number of terrorists. Right now their numbers have come down significantly…out of frustration they are hitting soft targets like off-duty policemen or minority community members or migrant labourers," he added.