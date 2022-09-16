News
People should update Aadhaar biometrics every 10 years: UIDAI

People should update Aadhaar biometrics every 10 years: UIDAI

Source: PTI
September 16, 2022 13:08 IST
Aadhaar custodian UIDAI will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data every 10 years, according to official sources.

At present, children after the age of 5 and 15 years are required to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

"UIDAI will encourage people to update their biometrics, demographics etc once in 10 years. Over time, it will push people to update Aadhaar. Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then it will not be required," one of the officials said.

 

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled almost all adults in the country, barring a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh.

"Enrolment started late in Meghalaya because of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue. In Nagaland and Ladakh, some of the remote areas are left to be covered.

"Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal and overall saturation level is 93.65 per cent. Total fresh enrolment in August was only 24.2 lakh," the official added.

UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

It is now in talks with states to bring group-oriented welfare schemes on its platform as it will help de-duplication of beneficiaries, prevent leakages of funds and save public money.

The official said even the aviation ministry's DigiYatra, which aims to make journeys for travellers paperless, will be linked to Aadhaar for verification of travellers. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
12,000 Aadhaar enrolment staff suspended for tech flaw
The many shortcomings of Aadhaar
UIDAI plans to use face recognition for Aadhaar
SEE: Bumrah's Mantra For Success!
Sizzling Nikki, Radiant Madhuri
When Varun-Anil Turned Sex Gurus
Modi, Xi come face-to-face for 1st time since Galwan
The War Against Coronavirus

