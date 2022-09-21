News
'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 21, 2022 14:16 IST
Posters of "PayCM' with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A police person removes posters with QR code and the phrase 'PayCM' written above targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

They were similar to electronic wallet Paytm. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40 % accepted here".

 

The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by the Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
