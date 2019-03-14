Pawar's daughter re-nominated; grand nephew missing in NCP list

March 14, 2019 18:59 IST

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule figures in the first list of 12 candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, declared by the party on Thursday.

The list does not include the name of Pawar's grand nephew Parth Pawar, as it does not mention Maval constituency from where the young politician is likely to be fielded.

Sule has been renominated from the Pawar family turf of Baramati, which she represents in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Prominent among those named are former Irrigation Minister Sunil Tatkare from Raigad, former state minister Gulabrao Devkar from Jalgaon, Udyanraje Bhosale from Satara, Dhananjay Mhadik from Kolhapur, Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) and Anand Paranjpe from Thane.

Others in the list include Rajendra Shingane from Buldhana, Rajesh Vitekar from Parbhani and Babaji Balaram Patil from the Kalyan seat.

The NCP has left the Hatkanangale seat for Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief Raju Shetti.

The Pawar-led party has fielded Mohammad Faizal from Lakshadweep.

The party has so far not announced its candidate for the contentious Ahmednagar and Madha seats. Pawar was expected to contest from Madha but recently declared he won't do so.