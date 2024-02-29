News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pawar invites Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit for lunch at Baramati home

Pawar invites Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit for lunch at Baramati home

Source: PTI
February 29, 2024 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar has invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit to his hometown on March 2.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, releases a booklet at Mantralaya, Mumbai, July 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde along with his deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, all political rivals of Sharad Pawar, will be attending a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', in the premises of Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati town of Pune district.

 

The surprise invitation to Shinde and the two deputy CMs by Pawar Sr comes in the backdrop of a split in the NCP, a party founded by him in 1999, and strained ties with his nephew Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with him and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July last year.

There is also talk that Ajit Pawar, who has got the NCP name and symbol following the split, is thinking of fielding a candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

In the invitation (which is part of a letter dated February 28) extended to Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the former Union minister stated that as parliamentarians, he and Sule would like to attend the official event in Baramati.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in the letter addressed to Shinde, said as president of Vidya Pratishthan, he would be glad to welcome the CM on the premises of the educational institute.

He urged Shinde along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to accept his invitation for a meal at his residence in Baramati, 'Govindbaug, after the event at Vidya Pratishthan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party
Symbol is yours, 'Baap' is ours: Sharad Pawar camp
Symbol is yours, 'Baap' is ours: Sharad Pawar camp
Sharad Pawar moves SC challenging EC order on NCP
Sharad Pawar moves SC challenging EC order on NCP
K'taka house okays temple bill in joint sitting
K'taka house okays temple bill in joint sitting
Stir continues: Farmers after last rites of Shubhkaran
Stir continues: Farmers after last rites of Shubhkaran
Macron promises to swim in controversial Seine river
Macron promises to swim in controversial Seine river
Dubai Tennis: Bhambri in doubles semis; Bopanna out
Dubai Tennis: Bhambri in doubles semis; Bopanna out
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC

EC gives NCP to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to move SC

Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker

Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances