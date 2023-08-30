Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much

Noting that the Bahujan Samaj Party had held a dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party's inclusion in Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc can be taken until there is clarity on whose side she is on.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a press conference in Mumbai on August 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

His remarks at a joint press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai come amid speculation that Mayawati and the INDIA bloc could be in touch for a possible inclusion of the party, though sources on both sides have denied any such consideration.

Asked about Mayawati's statement that she is neutral, Pawar said, "There is no clarity on which side Mayawati is. She has had a dialogue with BJP in the past. I am not saying she would do that now also. But unless there is clarity on this, no decision can be taken."

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is 'no question' of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the opposition's INDIA alliance.

She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati claimed that both the NDA and the INDIA blocs consist of parties most of which have 'anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist policies' against which the BSP's struggle continues.

'That is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence I appeal to the media: No fake news please,' she said.

Pawar also said that INDIA bloc has to take a 'collective decision' on the inclusion of new members, and added that parties like the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena need to be consulted over this.

The former Union minister was responding to a question on the possibility of outfits, such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), being brought into the alliance fold.

Pawar also did not seem enthusiastic about the prospect of the Akali Dal joining the grouping.

Asked about the possibility of the Punjab-based party making an entry into the alliance, he said there was no such proposal but it could be thought about in case the Akalis were inclined.

However, he said, "We can think about it but it is not easy because we have (Arvind) Kejriwal whose party (Aam Aadmi Party) is ruling Punjab. The Congress party has a different policy there. That is why we will not do anything that enhances our differences."

Asked why Muslim parties, such as Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF, were not part of the opposition alliance and any possibility of their joining the front in the future, Pawar said, "They have spoken with me and are inclined to go with us. But I can't take a decision on this alone, we will have to speak with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on this."

"There will be a collective decision on that and till then accepting their overtures is difficult," he said.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during the two-day conclave in Mumbai starting Thursday, during which they will announce a coordination committee and unveil a logo for the alliance.

They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

Cong's cryptic message

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the number of parties under the INDIA bloc is increasing and so is their morale.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Khera said, "You will know that in the next two days, the number of parties, the level of confidence, and morale (of the opposition alliance) is going up. At the same time, there is fear in the Narendra Modi-led camp".

Queried on the possibility of Akali Dal and BSP chief Mayawati joining the opposition camp, Khera said the number of the constituent parties (under the INDIA bloc) has risen from 26 to 28 and in the coming days, more names will come.

"Many others who are now with NDA will join the INDIA alliance," he claimed.