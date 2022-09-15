News
Patna official who thrashed teaching job aspirant removed from post

Source: ANI
September 15, 2022 00:45 IST
Patna additional district magistrate KK Singh, who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant during a protest on August 22, was removed from the post of ADM law and order of Patna, with immediate effect on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Patna additional district magistrate KK Singh beating up a teaching job aspirant. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ADM beat up a secondary teachers eligibility test candidate during a protest march in Patna.

 

In the video, the ADM could be seen bashing the young protestor with a stick, while the latter was holding a tricolour and rolling on the ground.

Earlier, while addressing the media persons in Patna, Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Inquiry committee is made and strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty."

The Office of Yadav had tweeted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC that why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates, and what was the situation? If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer."

The police had lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse teaching job aspirants in Patna.

Source: ANI
 
