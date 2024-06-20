News
Rediff.com  » News » Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%

Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 13:00 IST
The Patna high court on Thursday struck down the increase in reservations effected in Bihar last year when quotas were raised from 50 to 65 per cent for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislations brought by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023.

 

Ritika Rani, one of the counsels appearing for the petitioners, said, "We had submitted that the amendments to the reservation laws were violative of the Constitution."

"After hearing both sides, the court had reserved its judgement in March. Today the final order has come and our petitions have been allowed," she told PTI-Bhasha.

The Nitish Kumar government on November 21 last year issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
