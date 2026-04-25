HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Patna High Court Highlights Need For Security Mock Drills

Patna High Court Highlights Need For Security Mock Drills

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 18:49 IST

x

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo highlighted the critical role of security mock drills in ensuring citizen safety and bolstering public confidence in security agencies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Patna High Court Chief Justice advocates for mock drills to enhance citizen safety and security.
  • The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Bihar Police conducted a demonstration at the Patna High Court.
  • Mock drills are crucial for demonstrating the preparedness of security agencies.
  • The drill simulated terror-related contingencies and showcased coordinated action by ATS personnel.
  • The objective was to strengthen operational efficiency and emergency response mechanisms.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo on Saturday emphasised the need for instilling a sense of safety and security among citizens through mock drills.

He was speaking at a high-level demonstration and mock drill conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police at the Patna High Court premises.

 

Importance of Security Preparedness

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police, Sahoo said, "Instilling a sense of safety and security among citizens is a constitutional responsibility. Such mock drills are not only symbolic but also crucial in demonstrating the preparedness of security agencies and reinforcing public confidence."

The drill simulated terror-related contingencies and showcased swift and coordinated action by ATS personnel, it stated.

ATS Demonstration and Objectives

"The ATS demonstrated key operational aspects during the drill, including real-time response to simulated terrorist incidents, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for search, interception, and neutralisation, and effective risk management within a controlled environment," the statement added.

The primary objective of the drill was to strengthen operational efficiency, inter-agency coordination, and emergency response mechanisms of security forces, officials said.

Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Advocate General Prashant Kumar Shahi, and Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Pankaj Kumar Darad, among others, were also present during the occasion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Patna: ATS Stages Mock Drill at Taj
Patna: ATS Stages Mock Drill at Taj
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
What Wednesday's mock security drill will cover
Sirens blare as mock drills conducted across country
Sirens blare as mock drills conducted across country
India set for massive mock drill on Wednesday amid rising tension with Pak
India set for massive mock drill on Wednesday amid rising tension with Pak
Delhi Simulates Hostile Attack in City-Wide Civil Defence Drill
Delhi Simulates Hostile Attack in City-Wide Civil Defence Drill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer1:32

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO