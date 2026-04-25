Patna High Court Highlights Need For Security Mock Drills

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo highlighted the critical role of security mock drills in ensuring citizen safety and bolstering public confidence in security agencies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Patna High Court Chief Justice advocates for mock drills to enhance citizen safety and security.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Bihar Police conducted a demonstration at the Patna High Court.

Mock drills are crucial for demonstrating the preparedness of security agencies.

The drill simulated terror-related contingencies and showcased coordinated action by ATS personnel.

The objective was to strengthen operational efficiency and emergency response mechanisms.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo on Saturday emphasised the need for instilling a sense of safety and security among citizens through mock drills.

He was speaking at a high-level demonstration and mock drill conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police at the Patna High Court premises.

Importance of Security Preparedness

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police, Sahoo said, "Instilling a sense of safety and security among citizens is a constitutional responsibility. Such mock drills are not only symbolic but also crucial in demonstrating the preparedness of security agencies and reinforcing public confidence."

The drill simulated terror-related contingencies and showcased swift and coordinated action by ATS personnel, it stated.

ATS Demonstration and Objectives

"The ATS demonstrated key operational aspects during the drill, including real-time response to simulated terrorist incidents, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for search, interception, and neutralisation, and effective risk management within a controlled environment," the statement added.

The primary objective of the drill was to strengthen operational efficiency, inter-agency coordination, and emergency response mechanisms of security forces, officials said.

Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Advocate General Prashant Kumar Shahi, and Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Pankaj Kumar Darad, among others, were also present during the occasion.