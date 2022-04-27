Patidar leader Naresh Patel keeps everyone guessing about his political moves

Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel, who heads the Shree Khodaldham Temple Trust, on Wednesday claimed that though the older generation is against him joining politics, youth and women want him to take the route.

IMAGE: An agitation by Patels in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Patel's comments have come days after Ramesh Tilala, a senior trustee, had opined that he should not join politics and continue with social work through Shree Khodaldham Temple Trust in Kagvad village of Gujarat's Rajkot district.

"It is a fact that elderly people don't want me to join politics. Rameshbhai must be talking about their views. However, the younger generation and women strongly feel that I should take up politics," Patel told reporters in Rajkot.

Notably, a committee of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) has already started a survey to find out what the community had to say about Patel's entry into politics.

Tilalal had said that Patel will take a final decision based on the outcome of that survey.

"I will make an announcement soon about joining politics," said Patel when asked about his plans.

For some time now, there has been speculation that Patel will join the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. He even met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi last Saturday.

Now, when Kishor himself has declined to join the Congress, there is uncertainty about Patel's entry into the party.

"Prashant Kishor is my friend. I am confident that he will remain by my side whenever I take a decision to join politics," Patel said.

The SKT headed by Patel manages the affairs of Shree Khodaldham temple dedicated to goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patel community, in Rajkot district. The Patidars form about 11-12 per cent of the population in Gujarat and are an influential caste group whose votes can sway results in many constituencies.