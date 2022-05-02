News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 13 passengers seriously injured as SpiceJet flight hits turbulence

13 passengers seriously injured as SpiceJet flight hits turbulence

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: May 02, 2022 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 13 passengers have sustained serious injuries after a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal encountered severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening, sources said.

Representative image. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Boeing B737 aircraft operating as SpiceJet flight SG-945 were provided with immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Durgapur, and the airline said that it is 'providing all possible medical help to the injured'.

According to sources,, passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers.

 

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport. The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, an injured passenger Akbar Ansari said that the mid-air turbulence was a result of extremely bad weather.

"The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. A Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence," Ansari said.

SpiceJet has expressed its regret in a statement.

'SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur,' a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a probe has begun.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
8 injured as Vistara flight hits severe turbulence
8 injured as Vistara flight hits severe turbulence
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
How airports are going all out to please passengers
How airports are going all out to please passengers
Eid: Khargone admin changes decision, relaxes curfew
Eid: Khargone admin changes decision, relaxes curfew
5 Reasons You Are NOT Getting HIRED
5 Reasons You Are NOT Getting HIRED
Nandan Mulchandani, CIA's CTO
Nandan Mulchandani, CIA's CTO
Dhoni's Hint On CSK Future
Dhoni's Hint On CSK Future
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in AI data breach

Details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in AI data breach

The Game Changers For Indian Airlines

The Game Changers For Indian Airlines

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances