Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi metro

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi metro

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2023 15:49 IST
Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday.

However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement.

 

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
