News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Air India modifies alcohol policy after urination episodes

Air India modifies alcohol policy after urination episodes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 25, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid recent incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully refuse further serving of alcohol if needed.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Air India on Facebook

The Tata group-owned airline has been slapped with penalties in the last few days by Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the unruly behaviour of passengers onboard two international flights for reporting lapses.

The exact changes in the revised policy could not be immediately ascertained.

 

According to the revised policy, guests should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless served by the cabin crew and that the cabin crew be attentive to identifying guests that might be consuming their own alcohol.

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," as per the policy.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the airline has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy, taking reference from other carriers' practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association's guidelines.

"These were largely in line with Air India's existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA's Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication.

"The new policy has now been promulgated to crew and included in training curricula. Air India remains committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and cabin crew, including but not limited to the responsible service of alcohol," the spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
'3 drinks are more than enough on a long flight'
Peeing incident: AI fined Rs 30L, pilot penalised
Peeing incident: AI fined Rs 30L, pilot penalised
Pee case: Air India ends probe, to aid pilot in appeal
Pee case: Air India ends probe, to aid pilot in appeal
Why captain Rohit was angry despite India's big win
Why captain Rohit was angry despite India's big win
'India, Pak came close to a nuclear war post-Balakot'
'India, Pak came close to a nuclear war post-Balakot'
Disha's 'Magical Experience'
Disha's 'Magical Experience'
Woman accuses Mike Tyson of rape in 1990s
Woman accuses Mike Tyson of rape in 1990s
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body

Peeing case: Revoke action, says AI cabin crew body

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances