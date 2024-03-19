News
Rediff.com  » News » Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet after BJP opts for Chirag in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2024 12:20 IST
Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on Tuesday and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party by not including it in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

IMAGE: Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras addresses a press conferenc ein New Delhi to announce his resignation from the Modi Cabinet. Photograph: ANI on X

Paras's announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Paras made brief remarks at the press conference about his resignation and did not elaborate about his future plans.

 

The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by Modi, he called the prime minister a big leader.

The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him.

He said he had served the National Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
