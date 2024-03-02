News
Will be with NDA forever, Nitish tells Modi at Bihar event

Will be with NDA forever, Nitish tells Modi at Bihar event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 02, 2024 22:13 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event in Aurangabad, Bihar on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Janata Dal-United president's assertion came in two public functions of the prime minister, in which he was present.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling function of various projects first in Aurangabad and then in Begusarai district by Modi, Kumar also said that he is confident that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 

"You (Modi) had come to Bihar earlier as well but I disappeared (from NDA) for some time. Now I am again with you and assure you that I will remain with the NDA forever," Kumar said.

Kumar dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP in January.

"We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered," Kumar said.

He urged the prime minister to keep coming to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the Narendra Modi government is the first administration at the Centre which fulfilled all promises it made to the people between 2014 and 2019.

"No other government at the Centre achieved this in the last 75 years. This is the guarantee of PM Modi," Chaudhary said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
