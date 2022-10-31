Parl winter session unlikely to be held in new building due to ongoing works

The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work of the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion time, sources said on Monday.

The government had aimed at completing the new Parliament building before the winter session which usually starts from the third week of November.

The building is a once in a lifetime and complex project that is being constructed on a very challenging timeline, the sources said, asserting that construction has been going on round-the-clock with all hands on deck.

The building's civil works are almost complete, but finishing touches, electrical, among other works, might continue till the end of this year, they said.

Works such as making furniture, carpets, wall murals and other items for furnishing the building are going on along with its construction, the sources said.

They suggested that at this moment, it is difficult to specify a completion date. Therefore, one cannot rule out the winter session being held in the old building, the sources said.

The sources said authorities are confident that the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- on the first day of the Budget Session will be held in the new building.

With construction work on the Parliament premises, several of its entry and exit points are closed.

The new triangular Parliament building is part of the redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the nation's power corridor. The project also envisages a common central secretariat, new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and new vice-president's enclave, among others.

Even after the building is fully furnished, the sources said, around 15-20 days would be required to acquaint and train staffers to ensure smooth conduct of Parliament sessions and all assistance to MPs.

For this, mock drills and exercises would be organised for Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, National Informatics Centre, ITDC and house keeping staffers, they said.