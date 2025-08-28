HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Paper leak: HC cancels 2021 Rajasthan police recruitment exam

Paper leak: HC cancels 2021 Rajasthan police recruitment exam

August 28, 2025 16:51 IST

The Rajasthan high court on Thursday cancelled the contentious 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam owing to allegations over paper leak and involvement of members of Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Sameer Jain cancelled the exam 2021 which was the bone of contention for both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress governments in the state and gave a detailed verdict.

 

"Illegality and fraud on the system was so conspicuous. It is strange that the state government did not take action or any decision on the subject. The court's decision hopefully will act as a deterrent for the gangs playing with the future of youths," said senior advocate Major R P Singh who represented the petitioners.

Advocate Harendra Neel, who also represented petitioners said, "Involvement of five members of RPSC has been found. Court has taken suo motu cognisance on matters related to RPSC. The court has said that the entire recruitment is polluted and if the recruitment is not cancelled then law and order of the state might get affected. It is a courageous and strict decision of the court."

Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah, who represented the state, said, "The SIT report, FIRs registered, has found that the then RPSC members Babulal Katara, Ramu Raika were involved and there were irregularities in the recruitment process. The court has made sharp comments on the functioning of RPSC and cancelled the recruitment exam. The court after taking suo motu cognisance has ordered to file a PIL before the double bench against the conduct of the RPSC."

He said the report of the state government's investigation team and its cabinet sub-committee opined if further irregularities in the recruitment exam were found, then the exam could be cancelled.

Cabinet minister in the BJP-led state government, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been advocating for long to cancel the examination said, "It is a victory of truth. There was fraud in the entire recruitment. According to my information, there were more than 500 such candidates who had passed this examination through fraudulent means. If such people were inducted in the service, imagine the plight of the law and order situation of the state."

BJP state president Madan Rathore called the high court decision "supreme".

The state government is believed to take legal opinion and decide the future course of action.

The BJP-led government took a stand not to cancel the exam despite it being a political issue during assembly election 2023.

The RPSC in 2021 advertised 859 posts for sub inspector and platoon commander.

Allegations of a paper leak marred the exam, leading the government to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Over 50 trainee sub-inspectors were arrested apart from others allegedly involved in the paper leak.

A state cabinet sub-committee in its report in the high court recommended not to cancel the exam in 2021.

