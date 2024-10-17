News
Pannun case: US 'satisfied' with Indian response

Pannun case: US 'satisfied' with Indian response

By Lalit K Jha
October 17, 2024 09:59 IST
The United States had a 'productive meeting' with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee, a State Department official said on Wednesday, adding they were satisfied with the cooperation from the Indian side.

IMAGE: Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

 

He was responding to a question on the visit of officials from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating the American allegations of involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of a Sikh separatist, who is also an American citizen.

"The meeting that occurred yesterday -- we updated -- we being the US government broadly -- updated members of the Committee of Inquiry about the investigation that the United States has been conducting. We've received an update from them on the investigation that they have been conducting. It was a productive meeting and I will leave it at that," Miller said.

"They did inform us that the individual, who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government," he said in response to a question.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
