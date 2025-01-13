Bengal orders probe by CID, health dept into expired IV fluid case

The West Bengal government has ordered a CID probe into the death of a woman and three others falling critically ill after childbirth in a state-run hospital allegedly following the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid. A 13-member committee, formed by the state health department, will investigate the matter parallelly, he said adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with senior officials of the health department. The CM also holds the health portfolio.

"We have asked the CID to investigate the matter. They will look into all aspects and find out whether there were procedural lapses and whether SOPs (standard operating procedures) were properly followed or not," Pant said.

The 13-member administrative committee which is technically qualified to look into the medical side will parallelly probe the matter, the chief secretary said.

"We have asked the committee to file the final report within three days and hopefully the CID will also be able to submit their findings in quick time," he added.

Pant said the CM held a review meeting with officials of the state health department and gave a clear direction that such negligence in administrative and procedural lapses will not be tolerated.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of any procedural lapses or in treatment," he said.

Referring to the initial report on the incident submitted by the committee, Pant admitted that "clear violations" of norms were found in this matter.

A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at the Medinipur Medical College and Hospital allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute the panel to investigate the matter.

"The preliminary enquiry found there is serious negligence on the part of those who were there (at MMCH) on duty. We have sought a more detailed investigation. As per the SOP, surgeries must be done in the presence of a senior doctor. But there were only trainee doctors who handled the things," Pant said.

The administration wants to find out the persons involved, what procedures were not followed, and the extent of negligence, he said.

"The initial test results of the samples collected have been received. Depending on that result, we have decided to remove certain medicines and drugs from further use," he said.

The state health department has issued an order in this regard.

"This is an unfortunate incident and now we have to work collectively so that such mishaps do not happen in the future," the chief secretary said.

He also said that they would inquire on whether family members of the patients were made to sign an alleged promissory note before the surgeries were carried out.