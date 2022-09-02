News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Palaniswami emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle

Palaniswami emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 02, 2022 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On party leadership dispute, the Madras high court on Friday allowed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K Palaniswami's appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam.

IMAGE: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK.

 

In that meeting held in July, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post.

Panneerselvam was ousted from the party in the GC meet.

Palaniswami's position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is established with the fresh court order.

The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23.

On that day in June, Panneerselvam was the Coordinator and Palaniswami the Joint Coordinator.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will court order unite AIADMK factions?
Will court order unite AIADMK factions?
'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'
'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'
'BJP won't weaken AIADMK before 2024'
'BJP won't weaken AIADMK before 2024'
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Twitter is defying our laws, govt tells Karnataka HC
Twitter is defying our laws, govt tells Karnataka HC
Why Is The Elephant Going The Wrong Way?
Why Is The Elephant Going The Wrong Way?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In title-crazy Tamil Nadu, EPS is 'rising leader'

In title-crazy Tamil Nadu, EPS is 'rising leader'

Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?

Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances