Rediff.com  » News » Pakistan's 650,000 Pregnant Flood Victims

Pakistan's 650,000 Pregnant Flood Victims

By Rediff News Bureau
September 10, 2022 09:42 IST
Among the millions severely affected by Pakistan's devastating floods are at least 650,000 pregnant women.

Many of these pregnant women lack access to basic healthcare facilities in flood areas.

 

IMAGE: Pregnant women rest on beds as they undergo treatment in a hospital in Sehwan. All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nine-months pregnant Dilshad Allahwarayo, 32, walks to get a medical checkup while being admitted to a hospital in Sehwan.

 

IMAGE: Dilshad lies on a bed while being admitted to the hospital in Sehwan.

 

IMAGE: Women, some of them displaced by floods, wait for medical assistance at the hospital in Sehwan.

 

IMAGE: Hospital staff attends to day-old twin babies, whose mother has been displaced by floods on the outskirts of Sehwan.

 

IMAGE: Khalida, a woman displaced by the floods, rests beside her four-days-old baby girl in the hospital in Sehwan.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
