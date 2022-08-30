News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistan Confronts Floods Crisis

Pakistan Confronts Floods Crisis

By Rediff News Bureau
August 30, 2022 13:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of flood-hit Pakistan like Charsadda, Nowshera and Mehar.

 

IMAGE: A man swims in flood waters while heading for higher ground in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand-daughter on his back in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men wade through flood waters with their belongings in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men observe flood waters flowing under a bridge in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man clears the mud from the ground following floods in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy crosses a flooded street, with the help of a wire fastened on both ends, in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man clears a room in his house in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A family, victims of the floods, receive biscuits as they taking refuge along a motorway in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man wades through flood water in front of damaged shops in Nowshera. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents wade along a flooded street in Nowshera. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Farmers work at a flooded field in Mehar. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vehicles move along a flooded road in Mehar. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Over 2,00,000 affected by Pakistan floods; death toll crosses 50
Over 2,00,000 affected by Pakistan floods; death toll crosses 50
Pak wants vegetables, other edible items from India
Pak wants vegetables, other edible items from India
PHOTOS: Flash floods bring destruction and sorrow to Pakistan
PHOTOS: Flash floods bring destruction and sorrow to Pakistan
ED summons Mamata's nephew in coal smuggling scam
ED summons Mamata's nephew in coal smuggling scam
Jio eyes 100 mn homes through 5G fixed wireless access
Jio eyes 100 mn homes through 5G fixed wireless access
Will India bring in Pant or Ashwin?
Will India bring in Pant or Ashwin?
Are You Ready To Cry?
Are You Ready To Cry?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pakistan flood death toll crosses 1,000-mark

Pakistan flood death toll crosses 1,000-mark

Why Pakistan players wore black armbands

Why Pakistan players wore black armbands

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances