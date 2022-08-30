Pakistan Confronts Floods Crisis

Glimpses of flood-hit Pakistan like Charsadda, Nowshera and Mehar.

IMAGE: A man swims in flood waters while heading for higher ground in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A man wades through flood waters carrying his grand-daughter on his back in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Men wade through flood waters with their belongings in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Men observe flood waters flowing under a bridge in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A man clears the mud from the ground following floods in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy crosses a flooded street, with the help of a wire fastened on both ends, in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A man clears a room in his house in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A family, victims of the floods, receive biscuits as they taking refuge along a motorway in Charsadda. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: A man wades through flood water in front of damaged shops in Nowshera. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents wade along a flooded street in Nowshera. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers work at a flooded field in Mehar. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles move along a flooded road in Mehar. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

