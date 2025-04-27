HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistani citizens missing in Maharashtra? Fadnavis says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2025 15:53 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday rubbished reports about Pakistani nationals being missing in the state and said all of them were accounted for.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @MahaDGIPR/X

Fadnavis said arrangements are being made to deport Pakistani nationals from the state as per the Centre's directives.

Talking to reporters in Pune, he said, "As the state's Home Minister, I request you not to run any wrong news on this issue. No Pakistani national is missing in Maharashtra, and all of them have been found. Arrangements have been made to deport them all, and there will be no Pakistani citizens left in the state. Everyone will be sent back by this evening or tomorrow," Fadnavis said.

 

The chief minister was in the city to attend a programme of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

India has announced the revoking of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, as tension between the two countries has escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The Maharashtra police have launched a drive to identify Pakistani nationals living across the state on various visas.

Speaking about the water situation in the state, Fadnavis said, "Water storage in the dams is low in April and May. Planning about water storage has been done. Currently, water storage is at 38 per cent in all dams in the state.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
