Unclaimed Pakistani Boat Found Near Gujarat Coast

An abandoned Pakistani boat discovered off the Gujarat coast raises concerns about coastal security and prompts investigation by the Border Security Force.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A suspected Pakistani boat was discovered abandoned in a creek along the Gujarat coast.

The Border Security Force (BSF) found fishing equipment on the boat during the initial search.

Security has been increased in the area as an investigation into the abandoned boat is underway.

Pakistani fishermen sometimes enter Indian waters to fish, abandoning their boats when spotted by BSF patrols.

A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, BSF sources said.

Initial Findings on Abandoned Boat

Fishing equipment was found in the boat during the initial search, and nothing suspicious was recovered, they said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel found the boat lying abandoned near the India-Pakistan maritime border, the sources said.

Security Measures and Ongoing Investigation

Security in the area was stepped up, and a further probe was underway into the unclaimed boat, they said.

Fishermen and Border Activity

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek area of the Arabian Sea, Pakistani fishermen enter the Indian side to catch fish.

Many times, such fishermen escape towards the Pakistan side after abandoning their boats when they spot the BSF patrols.