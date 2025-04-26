Pakistan offers to join probe into Pahalgam attack

Pakistan on Saturday offered to join any 'neutral and transparent' probe into the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

IMAGE: A woman holds a placard and a candle as she takes part in a solidarity walk condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Kolkata, on April 25, 2025. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

"The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing the army-cadets passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul.

Talking about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, Sharif said any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan would be responded to with full force and might.

Sharif threatened to use all options if the water of its share was stopped by India.

"Water is our lifeline and a vital national interest, and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs and under all circumstances," he said.

He said the entire nation stood by the armed forces of Pakistan to safeguard every inch of the homeland.

Sharif said, "Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"We have endured immense loss of over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding $600 billion," he said, adding that there cannot be a more powerful manifestation of 'our commitment that we will not tolerate any kind of terrorism of any hue and colour'.