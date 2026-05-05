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Home  » News » Pakistan Navy Rescues Crew Of Stranded Indian Vessel

Pakistan Navy Rescues Crew Of Stranded Indian Vessel

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 12:31 IST

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The Pakistan Navy extended humanitarian assistance to the crew of a stranded Indian vessel in the Arabian Sea after a distress call, showcasing maritime cooperation.

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded Indian crew

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian aid to the crew of a stranded Indian vessel in the Arabian Sea.
  • The rescue operation was initiated following a request from the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai.
  • The stranded vessel, MV Gautam, was en route from Oman to India when it reported a technical fault.
  • The crew of the Indian vessel included six Indians and one Indonesian national.
  • Emergency support, including food, medical aid, and technical assistance, was provided to the crew.

The Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian assistance to the crew of an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, according to a media report.

The navy was assisted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the rescue and support operation, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday, quoting security sources.

 

Rescue Operation Details

The assistance operation for the crew, which included six Indians and one Indonesian national, was launched after the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested assistance, the report said.

The crew had reported a technical fault on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.

Support Provided to the Crew

Emergency support, including food, medical aid and technical support, was provided to the stranded crew, while efforts to assist the vessel were continuing, the report said.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, from a merchant vessel following a distress call in the Arabian Sea.

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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