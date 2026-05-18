Pakistan Condemns Drone Attack On UAE Nuclear Plant

Pakistan has condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE, highlighting the severe implications for international law and regional security.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Pakistan strongly condemns the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE.

The attack is considered a grave violation of international law and nuclear safety protocols.

Pakistan emphasises the potential for catastrophic consequences to human life and the environment.

The inviolability of civilian nuclear infrastructure is a well-established international norm.

Pakistan calls for restraint and dialogue to de-escalate regional tensions.

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates.

A drone strike on Sunday caused a fire outside the inner perimeter region of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's Solidarity With The UAE

"Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of the UAE," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said that any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constitutes a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety and security enshrined in the Statute and resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Call For Upholding International Norms

"Nuclear installations must never be targeted under any circumstances. Such reckless actions carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, the environment, and regional as well as global peace and security," it said.

It added that the inviolability of civilian nuclear infrastructure is a well-established international norm and must be upheld without exception.

Need For Restraint And Dialogue

Pakistan called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, fulfil their obligations under international law and humanitarian laws, and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions with consequences extending far beyond the region.

"Dialogue and diplomacy, consistent with the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, remain the only viable path toward lasting peace, stability, and de-escalation in the region," it said.