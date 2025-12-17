HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Pak woman crosses LoC after argument with father

Pak woman crosses LoC after argument with father

December 17, 2025 16:29 IST

Army troops apprehended a Pakistani woman who crossed into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) following an argument with her father in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A 35-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shehnaz Akhtar of the Gimma area of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops from the Dabbi forward area in the Balakote sector on Tuesday," they said.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that she had an argument with her father and fled from her home towards the LoC area before being apprehended by the Army unit, they said.

 

The woman is yet to be handed over to the police, they added.

