Pak terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration attempt in J-K's Uri

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating a Pakistani terrorist and seizing a cache of weapons, reinforcing security along the Line of Control.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Army, acting on intelligence, foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Weapons, including an AK rifle and pistols, along with ammunition, were recovered from the terrorist.

The joint operation was launched based on specific intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The army on Sunday said that it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing a Pakistani terrorist.

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

It said troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket.

"The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered," the army said.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.