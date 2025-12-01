120 terrorists waiting across LoC, all 69 launch pads under watch: BSF

Security along the Line of Control remained tight, with all 69 active launching pads under watch, where an estimated 100 to 120 terrorists were believed to be waiting to infiltrate, a senior Border Security Force official said.

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrol along the Line of Control that is blanketed with thick snow, at Keran sector in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, January 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

BSF inspector general (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav, during the annual press conference on Monday, said that the force is monitoring all 69 active launching pads across the LoC, where an estimated 100 to 120 terrorists were waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir.

He added that the BSF, working with the Army, had neutralised eight terrorists in four infiltration attempts in 2025.

Yadav also said that the G Branch of the BSF had played a major role in providing intelligence on the movements and activities of terrorist groups and their cadres.

"Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active launching pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate," he said.

During the annual press conference, Yadav also pointed out that the "most remarkable achievement" of the BSF in 2025-26 had been Operation Sindoor.

"The most remarkable achievement of BSF in 2025-26 has been Ops 'Sindoor', during which BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC... All BSF units of Kashmir Frontier, including its Artillery regiments, had carried out heavy and accurate shelling and firing on enemy posts and bunkers, causing huge casualties to Pak troops, heavy damage to their forward posts and complete destruction of some of the terrorists' launching pads along the LoC," he said.

He said that after the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the BSF had deployed specialised counter-insurgency and counter-terror teams in Gulmarg.

"Following Pahalgam attack on tourists, specially trained BSF CI/CT teams have been deployed in the Gulmarg area for providing security to the tourists along with J&K Police," Yadav said.